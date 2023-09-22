Burna Boy: Why I Called Off South Africa Show

Rave of the moment and Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy, has disclose the reason he called off his highly anticipated concert in South Africa. The concert was scheduled to be held on September 23, at the FNB stadium, in Johannesburg.

But in a statement, the singer’s management said the concert was called off because the promoters could not meet their “contractual, financial, production, and technical obligations”. They added that the agreed production quality for the venue size has not been met because “production vendors have still not been paid”.

They also apologised to fans and ensured that all tickets would be refunded. “Sadly, it is with great regret that we must inform you that despite my team’s effort, the show in Johannesburg on September 23rd, will be canceled due to the inability of the promoters to fulfill their contractual, financial, production, and technical ob- ligations,” the statement reads.

“Production vendors have still not been paid and as such, it is evident at this point that the agreed production standard needed for this venue size can not be achieved. “We hereby state that all ticketing companies must ensure that is refunded in full.

Deepest apologies to all fans, looking forward to seeing you all soon.” Burna Boy also took to his Instastory to dismiss claims that his show in South Africa was cancelled due to low ticket sales. The self-proclaimed African Giant said insinuations about low ticket sales are just an agenda he will not allow to alter his love for his thousands of South African fans.

“I was in SA last year and I had 100 thousand of the most beautiful South Africans outside for me, so no dead agenda can agend, I will see you again real soon South Africa. I love you,” he wrote.