Burna Boy Unveils New Music Video Alongside Travis Scott

Award-winning global star Burna Boy keeps building momentum toward his much-anticipated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, with the release of his explosive new single, “TaTaTa”, featuring diamond-certified, 10 times Grammy Award-nominated rapper Travis Scott. Out now via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records, the track was produced by hit Nigerian producer Chillz Chilleaux, accompanied by a thrilling music video directed by the award-winning Benny Boom.

Burna Boy – who rocked the 2025 Met Gala with a regal look hailed by VOGUE – is among the superstars contributing exclusive tracks to F1®THE ALBUM, Atlantic Records supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films’ high-octane, action-packed film F1® THE MOVIE, both arriving everywhere on Friday, June 27.

This spring saw Burna Boy become the first-ever cover star of Billboard France, coinciding with his sold-out show at the Stade de France, making history as the first African artist to headline the iconic venue. Next up are a pair of epic German stadium shows set for Berlin’s Waldbühne (July 5) and Mönchengladbach’s Sparkasse Park (July 6), followed by a very special performance at the 20th anniversary edition of the famed Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park (July 13).

