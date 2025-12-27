Burna Boy Unveiled As ON Club President

ON Clubhouse hosted an invitation only cultural gathering recently to celebrate Burna Boy’s emergence as the new ON Club President, drawing a select mix of influential voices, global creatives, and cultural leaders.

The intimate evening featured a curated dinner, which later transitioned into a private after party held within the same venue, creating a seamless and immersive experience for guests.

A highlight of the night was a special performance by renowned Nigerian musician, Dede Mabiaku, whose artistry bridges Afro-funk, soul, and live musicianship.

Known for his rich, legacy-rooted sound, Mabiaku delivered a performance that infused the space with organic energy, anchoring the celebration in heritage, musical depth, and cultural continuity.

His appearance underscored the essence of the ON Clubhouse as more than a social gathering, positioning it as a purposeful cultural moment where music, movement, and meaning intersected.

The event was described as an immersive night designed for individuals, who not only participate in culture, but also actively shape and define it.