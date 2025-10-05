Burna Boy Tops Spotify’s Global Afrobeats Ranking For 2025

Spotify has re leased its list of the most– streamed Afrobeats artistes worldwide for 2025, with Burna Boy leading the chart.

Rema, celebrated for his continued crossover success and international collaborations, came second, while Wizkid holds the third place, reflecting his continuous impact in shaping the sound of modern African music. Meanwhile, Asake, who has become known for his energetic street-inspired anthems, is ranked fourth, cementing his position as one of the fastest-rising stars of the movement.

Closing out the top five is Ayra Starr, who is the only female Afrobeats artiste ranked in the top 5. According to Spotify, these artistes not only top streaming charts, but also represent the global face of Afrobeats, with their music resonating far beyond Africa. From sold-out tours in Europe and the Americas to bill- board chart placements, the influence of Afrobeats has never been stronger.

Ayra Starr also clinched the number one spot with her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and Rvssian titled; “Santa” with MOLIY’s viral song, “Shake It To The Max” (FLY) holding the number two spot. Rema’s collaboration with Selena Gomez titled; “Calm Down” (remix) was ranked at number three, with “We Pray” by Coldplay and Burna Boy placed at number four and Labianca’s “People” at number five on the list.