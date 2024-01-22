Burna Boy To Perform At 2024 Grammys

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been added to the list of artists performing for the 2024 Grammys.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ was announced alongside Luke Combs and Travis Scott on Monday morning by the Recording Academy.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy was nominated in three categories at the 66th Grammys – Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘City Boys.’

The 66th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Grammy organizers wrote on their X handle, “Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS,”

Other performers earlier announced include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.