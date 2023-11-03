Burna Boy To Instablog, Others, How Much Do You Need To Forget My Name

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has questioned many social media bloggers, especially Instablog, asking how much they need for them to totally forget about his name.
Burna Boy’s outburst is coming barely 24 hours after news reports made around that he flew into Nigeria a female Kenya socialite, speculating romantic relationship and his recent beef with fellow colleague, Brymo.
However, it seems that the self-acclaimed African Giant has had enough of seeing his name on the news and has decided to speak out.
Burna Boy took to his Twitter account to say:
“How far? all these Instablog PulseNg e.t.c abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally.
“I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros!!”
See the post below:
See reactions to his post…
@imasterjossy wrote: Na because of you we still get music conversation for this country if not our industry for be like Ghana own How them wan take get engagement
@_spirit_coder said: Burna don finally collect login
@joseph_fashsaid: You call yourself Odugwu and you want make them forget your name…how them won take chop?
@_oluwaseun9 said: Bloggers dey give you free promo you dey complain. is that the modafukin thanks they get?
@_VALKING said: My own money is 20m, and I’ll even delete all my tweets