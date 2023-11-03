Burna Boy To Instablog, Others, How Much Do You Need To Forget My Name

However, it seems that the self-acclaimed African Giant has had enough of seeing his name on the news and has decided to speak out.

READ ALSO:

Burna Boy took to his Twitter account to say:

“How far? all these Instablog PulseNg e.t.c abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally.

“I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros!!”

See the post below:

See reactions to his post…

@imasterjossy wrote: Na because of you we still get music conversation for this country if not our industry for be like Ghana own How them wan take get engagement

@_spirit_coder said: Burna don finally collect login

@joseph_fashsaid: You call yourself Odugwu and you want make them forget your name…how them won take chop?

@_oluwaseun9 said: Bloggers dey give you free promo you dey complain. is that the modafukin thanks they get?

@_VALKING said: My own money is 20m, and I’ll even delete all my tweets