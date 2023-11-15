Burna Boy Threatens To Sue Nigerian Bloggers

Self-acclaimed Afrobeat Giant, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has revealed plans to sue some online bloggers.

Taking to his X page, the 32-year-old Afrobeat singer shared a post about getting 100 Lawyers to fight his case.

recall that a few days back, the “I Told Them” crooner had asked online bloggers to come together and settle on a price he should pay so that they’ll never talk about him again.

READ ALSO:

However, the singer has made a U-turn as he has decided to sue them instead.

He wrote, “Dat money wey I wan give dem Instablog dat time, e be like say na to give like 100 lawyers now, But I know say na hustle everybody dey hustle so e go pain me if I run dat kind tin. Why una dey push me na ?”

Many Netizens have found this funny and have taken to the comments section to share their opinion on the matter.

See the post below:

See some reactions:

@TheMahleek wrote: “You wey dey drop bars, wan use bar pay people wey dem call to bar to put bloggers behind bars?”

@benny7gg said: “make them quick talk now o before e go too late. ”

@TonyChinaza said: “Daniel regha go soon reply ”

@Dhavidote wrote: “You go just wake up the fight imaginary demons”

@Rooney018 said: “Give am to the lawyers

Even if your give am to Daniel Regha,e life no go better”

@blvckboyofph asked: “Who Dey handle this account abeg”