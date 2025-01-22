Share

Grammy-award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has reacted following the release of his colleague, Speed Darlington, from Kuje prison.

New Telegraph reports that Speed Darlington was arrested and detained by the police for accusing Burna Boy of having an immoral relationship with embattled American rapper and music executive, Diddy.

Following weeks of detention, Speed Darlington was released from the Kije Prison on Wednesday 22, 2025, after fulfilling his bail condition.

Reacting to his release, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to threaten the singer, stating that he would send Akpi back to detention if he “misbehaved” again.

He warned that this time around there would be no mercy.

He wrote; “If you like misbehave again, you’ll go back to where you come from! And this time around, there will be no mercy! Don’t m*ss with ODG,”

