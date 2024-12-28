Burna Boy, The Reach Foundation impact over 300 beneficiaries at community initiative

Share

After setting clubs and airwaves ablaze with his latest hit single, Bundle by Bundle, Grammy-winning Afro fusion artist Burna Boy has proven that his influence extends far beyond music. In collaboration with The Reach Foundation, Burna Boy led a remarkable outreach recently to the Okarki community in Ahoada West, touching the lives of over 300 people.

The outreach, organized by The Reach Foundation with Burna Boy as a sponsor, provided much-needed support to residents of Okarki. The initiative was designed to spread hope, joy, and relief during the holiday season, further emphasizing Burna Boy’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities in Nigeria.

Benedicta Ayerite, CEO of The REACH said: “We are deeply honored to partner with Burna Boy to bring hope and joy to the Okarki community this holiday season. Reaching over 300 people with this initiative reflects our shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in underserved communities. Burna Boy’s generosity and passion for giving back inspire us all, and this outreach stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion.”

The Reach Foundation, renowned for its impactful community programs, managed the outreach, ensuring that essential supplies and resources were distributed effectively. Burna Boy’s philanthropy through The Reach Foundation highlights his dedication to making a difference in the lives of everyday Nigerians.

