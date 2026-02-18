Burna Boy, Tems Break Billboard Hot 100 Records

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian afrobeats singers Tems and Burna Boy have set a new record as the African artistes with the most Billboard U.S Hot 100 entries, surpassing South African group Seether.

The duo earned new entries on the chart with their features on J. Cole’s album, ‘The Fall-Off’, with ‘Bounce Road Blues’ featuring Tems and Future debuting at 34, and ‘Only You’ with Burna Boy debuting at 78, bringing their total to 8 entries.

Tems now has three Billboard Hot 100 entries this year, making her the African artist with the most entries this year.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that she also became the first African female artist to achieve seven Billboard Hot 100 entries, tying Burna Boy and Seether.

Burna Boy has also achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first African artist to have a song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years, with entries in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.

His entries over the years include Loved By You (2021), Last Last (2022), Sittin’ On Top Of The World and Talibans II (2023), Just Like Me and We Pray (2024), WGFT (2025), and Only You (2026).