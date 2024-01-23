Burna Boy, Tems Become Nigerian Artist With Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been tied with Tems as the Nigerian artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries.

Burna Boy achieved the feat after his song with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, ‘Just Like Me,’ debuted at 67 on this week’s Hot 100 chart, extending his entries to five.

Following the feat, Burna Boy now shares the record for the most Billboard Hot entries for a Nigerian/African artist with Tems (five each).

Previously, Burna Boy had been on the chart with ‘Loved By You’ with Justin Bieber, ‘Last Last’, ‘Sitting On Top Of The World’ with 21 Savage, and ‘Talibans II’ with Byron Messia.

Other Nigerian artists who have made entries on the chart include Wizkid (4), Rema (1), Fireboy (1), and CKay (1)