Burna Boy Stuns In African-Inspired Ensemble At Met Gala

Global music icon Burna Boy delivered one of the most commanding fashion statements at the 2025 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, 2025 edition featured a compelling focus on “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” — spotlighting Black elegance and resistance through centuries of fashion.

Burna Boy appeared in a custom creation by renowned British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng, in a moment that transcended red carpet spectacle.

His royal red wool tuxedo, layered with a dramatic oxblood eel skin cape, echoed ancestral symbolism and modern excellence.

Boateng described the look as “not just for the carpet, but for history.” The silhouette evoked African kingship and spiritual strength, while the eel skin cape paid homage to Burna’s roots in the Niger Delta — a symbolic reference to water, identity, and his heritage as a “waterside pikin.”

Adding even more symbolism, Burna carried a leather-strapped bouquet composed of native flowers from South and West Africa — including Protea, Gerbera, Leonotis Leonurus, and the Red Crinum lily.

The bouquet served as a poetic tribute to resilience, nature, and the unifying power of African creative traditions.

This marked Burna Boy’s second Met Gala appearance. Once again, he used the global platform to elevate African artistry, culture, and pride.

Through his collaboration with Boateng, he delivered a visual masterpiece that honored both legacy and the evolving narrative of global Black expression.

