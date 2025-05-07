New Telegraph

Burna Boy Spotted With Chole Bailey’s Sister Amid Rumored Breakup

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has sparked reactions online after he was spotted in a conversation with Chloe Bailey’s sister , Halle, amid rumored breakup with Chloe Bailey.

It would be recalled that Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey ignited dating rumors in 2024, following her visit to Nigeria.

However, days after their public romance, Chloe unfollowed Burna Boy on Instagram under unclear circumstances, fueling speculation about a potential fallot.

Moreover, a video of Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s sister at the 2025 MET Gala has surfaced online.

In a viral video, it could be seen as the duo exchanged warm pleasantries and enjoying a lighthearted conversation.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Kelvin Kelly remarked, “No come tell us say he promised you Lamborghini oo”.

Ruff Coin stated, “Burna boy na mugu if you know no …you know wetin she buy for chole”.

Asumpta Launching wrote, “They were never together. It was a publicity stunt”.

Eko Aisaka added, “Cross-Continental romance”.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJUhuHJu9Ue/?igsh=ZDR1eWljZ2w0NWUy

