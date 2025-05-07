Burna Boy Spotted With Chole Bailey’s Sister Amid Rumored Breakup

It would be recalled that Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey ignited dating rumors in 2024, following her visit to Nigeria.

However, days after their public romance, Chloe unfollowed Burna Boy on Instagram under unclear circumstances, fueling speculation about a potential fallot. Moreover, a video of Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s sister at the 2025 MET Gala has surfaced online.

In a viral video, it could be seen as the duo exchanged warm pleasantries and enjoying a lighthearted conversation.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

Kelvin Kelly remarked, “No come tell us say he promised you Lamborghini oo”.

Ruff Coin stated, “Burna boy na mugu if you know no …you know wetin she buy for chole”.

Asumpta Launching wrote, “They were never together. It was a publicity stunt”.

Eko Aisaka added, “Cross-Continental romance”.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJUhuHJu9Ue/?igsh=ZDR1eWljZ2w0NWUy