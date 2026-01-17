Burna Boy, Sporty Group Unveil New Single ‘For Everybody’, Visual Tribute Celebrating Africa’s Vibrant Sports Heritage

Dave Meyers-directed music video showcases top African athletes, fashion, and choreography in a poignant tribute to the continent.

Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has released his brand-new single, “For Everybody,” and accompanying music film, unveiling the full creative work first teased in partnership with Sporty Group.

The all-encompassing project brings together some of Africa’s most dynamic athletes – including Camavinga, Nico and Iñaki Williams, Ighalo, Makelele, Karembeu, Alex Song, Militão, Asisat Oshoala, Cheslin Kolbe, and more – in a defining cultural moment that merges music, movement and identity ahead of a monumental year for African sport.

Designed as part of a cultural offering, the song, available on Burna Boy’s and SportyTV’s YouTube channels, reflects Burna Boy’s ongoing mission to champion African pride, unity, and influence.

“For Everybody” arrived just before the pinnacle of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2026 Final between Morocco and Senegal, with fans who had the unique pleasure of seeing Burna Boy perform at The AFCON Last Dance, live from the Olm Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, yesterday, Friday, January 17 at 20:00 local time. During the event, Burna Boy delivered the first live performance of “For Everybody,” marking its debut on the AFCON stage.

Directed by award-winning American music video director Dave Meyers, in collaboration with renowned choreographer Shay Latukolan and Sporty Studios, the film showcases the emotional and physical energy at the heart of African sport: ambition, rhythm, and global impact.

Burna Boy and the athletes deliver powerful performances blending cinematic visuals, athletic choreography, fashion and symbolic storytelling inspired by football, culture and community.

With lyrical themes grounded in resilience, legacy, and the power of collective momentum, the track pays tribute to a new generation of African icons shaping the world on and off the pitch.

“This one is for the culture — for everyone carrying our sound, our spirit and our story around the world,” Burna Boy said.

“Africa is a continent of extraordinary cultural richness—defined by beauty, grace, and boundless diversity,” says director Dave Meyers.

“Being welcomed into that space to celebrate its fashion and movement, set to the anthemic pulse of Burna Boy, was an invitation I felt truly honoured to receive.”

The featured players represent the continent’s strength and diversity, connecting the song’s release, their involvement as athletes, and the shared identity between music and sport, and the pride felt by fans worldwide.

The release marks the first full expression of the creative universe Burna Boy and Sporty Group have been building, following teasers that generated global anticipation.

The music video is now available to view on Sporty Group’s YouTube channel HERE – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUkcAa_IBU0.

