Burna Boy Reveals How Much Artists Earn For 1m Streams

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Burna Boy has taken to his social media page to revealed the payouts artists received for reaching 1 million streams on streaming platforms.

The singer disclosed this on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 8.

According to Burna Boy, 1 million streams estimate around $300-$400 in Nigeria, and 3,000-$4,000 in the UK.

Burna Boy who made this known noted that the United States (US) and European markets offer comparable payouts of $3,000 to $4,000 for the same number of streams.

The ‘Party’ crooner asserts that hitting the top spot on any Nigerian streaming platform is not a notable achievement for an artist.

His post reads, “1000000 Nigerian streams, $300/$400.1000000. UK streams,£3000, £4000. 1000000 US stream $30000/$4000.1000000 dreams €3,0000 €4000.

“Your song being on number one on any streaming platform in Nigeria is nothing to celebrate. I’m higher or do business on the other side. I type with love”.

