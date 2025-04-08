Burna Boy Reveals How Much Artists Earn For 1m Streams

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Burna Boy has taken to his social media page to revealed the payouts artists received for reaching 1 million streams on streaming platforms.
According to Burna Boy, 1 million streams estimate around $300-$400 in Nigeria, and 3,000-$4,000 in the UK.
READ ALSO
- Drama As Burna Boy Previews Diss Track ‘Lamborghini’
- Chloe Bailey Sparks Breakup Rumours With Burna Boy
- Burna Boy, Katy Perry set to dazzle at Le Paris Gala
Burna Boy who made this known noted that the United States (US) and European markets offer comparable payouts of $3,000 to $4,000 for the same number of streams.
The ‘Party’ crooner asserts that hitting the top spot on any Nigerian streaming platform is not a notable achievement for an artist.
His post reads, “1000000 Nigerian streams, $300/$400.1000000. UK streams,£3000, £4000. 1000000 US stream $30000/$4000.1000000 dreams €3,0000 €4000.
“Your song being on number one on any streaming platform in Nigeria is nothing to celebrate. I’m higher or do business on the other side. I type with love”.
See below….