Famous Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has finally revealed why he kicked a fan during his performance at a Lagos concert.

New Telegraph reports that the singer abruptly left the stage after assaulting a fan who tried to touch him at the 2025 Lagos Countdown concert on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, many criticized Burna Boy and tagged him the most arrogant Nigerian artiste.

Addressing the controversy in an Instagram story on Wednesday evening, Burna Boy stated that he has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and warned his fans not to ever jump on his stage.

He said, “It was a free show. I was supposed to do 10 minutes and did almost one hour. Everybody knows my rule about getting on stage and startling me when I’m performing.

“I had an amazing time with Lagos State last night. Don’t jump on my stage like that! I have PTSD. I love you all. Happy New Year.”

