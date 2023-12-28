Burna Boy Showers Encomium On Odumodublvck

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has taken to his social media page to shower encomium on Odumodublvck.

The self-acclaimed “African Giant” who spoke on Thursday said he was proud of the budding rapper when they met at his most recent December event.

In a video making rounds on the internet, Burna Boy was seen hugging and shaking Odumodublvck’s hand at the event location.

This comes just before Odumodublvck took to the stage to perform.

Burna Boy said; “Bro you dey make me proud.”

Also present during the chance meeting was musician and CEO Of Native Records, Teezee, who is the hip-hop artiste’s boss.

