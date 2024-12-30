Burna Boy Shades Davido Over Banana Island House Claims

Share

Grammy-award-winning Afrobeats artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has sparked a social media buzz after indirectly throwing shade at fellow superstar Davido.

Speaking in a series of Instagram posts, Burna Boy addressed the ongoing comparisons with Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

“I’m not Fela, I’m BIG 7. I’m all about positivity, peace, and prosperity.”

However, the posts took a more controversial turn when Burna Boy appeared to reference an unnamed artist’s claim of purchasing a house in Banana Island.

“If you ever lied about buying a house in Banana Island when you only rented it, do better in 2025.”

However, this has fueled speculation among fans that the comment was aimed at Davido.

The subtle jab comes after Burna Boy’s acquisition of a luxury car and his growing reputation as one of the leading voices in Afrobeats.

While neither Davido nor his team have responded, the post has reignited discussions about rivalry and competition within the industry.

