Share

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has set tongues wagging on social media as he shades his colleague, Davido over the prestigious Grammy Awards.

This comes amid the ongoing online feud between Burna Boy and Cubana Chief Priest over alleged Grammy win.

Cubana Chief Priest had earlier described Burna Boy as a ‘bend down Grammy collector in response to the singer describing him as Owerri Rick Ross.

However, Burna Boy has also responded to Cubana Chief Priest’s claim in a now-deleted Instagram post where he jokingly admitted to being a ‘bend down’ Grammy collector, questioning if Davido even has one.

READ ALSO:

Burna wrote, “Yes, Diddy oil me and I won my first ever Grammy. Your boss get am?”.

See the posts below:

Share

Please follow and like us: