Burna Boy Sets Australia Ablaze With Electrifying “No Sign Of Weakness” Tour

Global superstar and Grammy Award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, has completed the Australian leg of his sold-out “No Sign of Weakness” World Tour, delivering a series of explosive performances that reaffirmed his position as one of the most dynamic live acts in music today.

The tour kicked off in Auckland, New Zealand, on October 11, 2025, before lighting up arenas across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and closing with a spectacular finale at Perth’s RAC Arena on October 24.

Each show was a masterclass in stagecraft, energy, and connection blending Burna Boy’s signature Afrofusion sound, a vibrant mix of Afrobeats, pop, reggae, R&B, and hip-hop, with unmatched charisma and commanding presence.

Fans across Oceania danced, sang, and celebrated as Burna turned every arena into a living, breathing wave of rhythm and colour.

The tour supports his criti- cally acclaimed eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness,” praised for its message of resilience and self-belief and for further pushing the boundaries of global Afrobeats.

Following his triumphant run through Australia and New Zealand, Burna Boy now heads to North America and Europe, with upcoming sold-out shows in Colorado, Seattle, Oakland, Inglewood, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and New York, before rounding off the year in Atlanta, Orlando, and Toronto.

The tour will continue into 2026 with newly announced European dates in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Zurich, and Brussels, extending his global footprint and cementing his status as Africa’s most electrifying musical export.