Burna Boy Reveals Why He Doesn’t Do Giveaway Online

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has opened up on why he doesn’t do giveaway on the internet like some of his colleagues.

Speaking in an Instagram live sessions with his fans, Burna Boy revealed that the internet isn’t usually his target place when doing giveaway.

He revealed that he only extends such goodwill to places that really need it, and to people very much in need and such kinds of people cannot be found on social media.

He wrote; "I do giveaway to places that really matters, to people that really need it and most of them are not on the Instagram"

