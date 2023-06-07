Burna Boy reveals why he carried his sister after his sold-out London concert

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has disclosed why he carried his sister after his sold-out concert.

According to reports, Burna Boy’s history records as the first inaugural African musician to achieve a full house at the London Stadium, a colossal venue with an 80,000-person capacity.

Burna Boy’s recent performance in the United Kingdom sparked immense reactions among his fans, who were excited by his superb onstage delivery.

London Stadium took to their page to confirm the report, expressing their admiration for the artist through their official Twitter page:

They tweeted, wrote, “NOW SOLD OUT!!@burnaboy’s RECORD-BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT!

What an incredible achievement for the first-ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium! ️ For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show .”

After the concert was over, a rare video of Burna Boy carrying his younger sister, Ronami, who is also his stylist and creative director, on his back went viral.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Burna Boy praised his sister and expressed his gratitude for contributing to the success of the concert, while adding that it was a vision of his sister that the concert goes well.

According to Burna Boy, his sister put in a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure the event’s success.

“Well done @r0nami, it was only right to carry you! This show was wild behind the scenes! I know the stress you went through! The whole thing was your vision. It was amazing seeing it come to life. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote.