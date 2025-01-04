Burna Boy Reveals Why He Abruptly Left Lagos Concert

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has revealed why he had a spat with a fan during his performance at a Lagos concert.

According to reports, the singer was captured in a controversial video on social media abruptly exiting the stage after a fan tried to touch him at the Lagos Countdown concert.

Reacting to the incident online, many users criticized Burna Boy and tagged him the most arrogant Nigerian artiste.

Addressing the controversy in an Instagram story, Burna Boy stated that he has PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and warned his fans not to ever jump on his stage.

He said, “It was a free show. I was supposed to do 10 minutes and did almost one hour. Everybody knows my rule about getting on stage and startling me when I’m performing.

“I had an amazing time with Lagos State last night. Don’t jump on my stage like that! I got PTSD. I love you all. Happy new year.”

Share

Please follow and like us: