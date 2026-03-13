Burna Boy Returns To School

As Damian Ogulu, he attended Corona School Lagos, an environment well laid out for pre secondary school orientation. Today, Burna Boy the Grammy Award winning Afro Fusion maestro is giving back to his Ahoada roots through education.

The development that triggered this intervention was scandalous. On March 1, 2026, citizen Minnie Ogadinma was allegedly assaulted by thugs who accompanied the Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Rivers State, Eugene Epelle to her family home. Minnie’s crime was having the guts to display on Social Media, the sorry state of Community School, Odiokwu.

She hails from the town which is also the place of Epelle and the member representing Ahoada West, Ogba Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Victor Obuzor. Epelle and many local government chairmen in the country are not bothered about education.

They think more of worshipping godfathers and spending Federal Allocation on the 2027 elections. Minnie worked at the Ahoada West Local Government headquarters and wondered why the only secondary school in her community was allowed to rot. Like they say, the end justifies the means. The brutality meted on Minnie has yielded the results. Burna Boy has intervened and promised to turn Odiokwu Community Secondary School to a modern learning facility.

And the entertainer is not waiting for his Foundation to bankroll the project. Activist Martin Otse, popularly identified as VeryDarkMan (VDM) has been mandated to swing into action by Burna Boy. Already he has visited the school and is going to personally supervise work, without waiting for approval from any board or ministry. We give Burna Boy full marks for coming to the rescue of the children of Odiokwu who were failed by the Rivers State government and Ahoada West Local Government Council. All Ahoada sons and daughters holding political and elective positions, should hide their faces in shame.

Burna Boy has also joined the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce, Shakira, Madonna, Sadio Mane and other superstars who have continued to pump money into education, instead of displaying mansions and wonders on wheels in an era where education remains one true source of empowerment. Rihanna, through her Clara Lionel Foundation, supports the education of children and paid special attention to her African roots by adopting Malawi as a country of concern.

Beyonce’s work is visibly coordinated by the BeyGOOD Foundation. Madonna is also A-Listed in academic partnership. The Queen of Pop, is identified with the Ray Of Light Foundation which has boosted Girl-Child education in Pakistan and Afghanistan. She pumped $22 million into the Kabbalist Grammar School for Children in New York. Shakira’s Barefoot Foundation is hugely known for building schools and backing education in Colombia.

Dolly Parton and the Dollywood Foundation are also giving back to society just like Lady Gaga, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and the R&B duo of Chloe and Halle. We encourage other stars to follow the worthy example of Burna Boy. They do not have to be musicians. Footballers should also wade in. In Senegal, Sadio Mane is a hero, not just because he has won the African Nations Cup twice, with the Teranga Lions Mane has tried to modernise his place of birth, Bambali with amenities.

In 2019, the footballer spent $319, 103 equivalent, to build a school there. He also provided free laptops and internet services. Here is one player that does not go to Social the Internet to show off. Epelle should not know sleep simply because Burna Boy has blessed Odiokwu. It is rather a call to duty. His job is not to be holding meetings plotting to make Governor Simi Fubara literally powerless under an Abuja-based super power monger. The school needs good teachers as well.

What Minnie showed the world is nothing compared to many other secondary schools in Nigeria run by the government. Some state governors deserve a place in Kirikiri Maximum prison for ruining education in their respective areas of jurisdiction. They care a little about literacy because the more backward people remain, the easier for leaders to loot.

These same state governors who diminish education are quick to sponsor pilgrims to Mecca and Jerusalem, on pilgrimages that add nothing to the welfare of citizens. They do not care about schools at home because they prefer to send their wards overseas. This is unacceptable. The Chinese believe that the best way to plan for a lifetime is to educate a person. Burna Boy has taken the right step. We expect other icons to follow. We cannot allow irresponsible politicians to pauperise the people through their weapon of mass illiteracy.