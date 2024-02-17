Burna Boy Replies Eedris Abdulkareem Over Controversial Comment

Ace Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Burna Boy has replied to his senior colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem, for dragging him during an interview.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that while speaking during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris called out Burna Boy over his controversial statement about the Nigerian music industry.

The singer criticized Burna Boy while declaring Davido as the real Odogwu, due to Davido’s contributions to society and several other achievements.

Eedris Abdulkareem described Burna Boy’s claims that he was never helped in Nigeria in terms of his music career as “stupid talk”.

Reacting to the development, Burna Boy who has been triggered by the comment of Eedris took to his X account to drag the artist, saying he blames people who showed solidarity by donating to his medical bills.

He also prayed to have a physical encounter with Eedris.