Burna Boy Releases Anticipated Single ‘Update’ After DJ Cuppy’s Viral Teaser

Grammy Award-winning global icon, Burna Boy has officially released his latest single, Update, a track that seamlessly blends his signature Afrofusion sound with a fresh take on the iconic Back to Life by Soul II Soul produced by P2J.

The song, which fans had been eagerly anticipating, gained massive attention when DJ Cuppy sent social media into a frenzy with a cryptic teaser just a day before the release.

On February 19, she shared a clip playing the opening of Back to Life alongside the intriguing caption: “This classic is about to get a major update. Stay tuned.”

With speculation reaching a fever pitch, the official release of Update now delivers on the hype, showcasing Burna Boy’s ability to reinvent timeless classics while staying true to his unique artistry.

The teaser and release have sparked widespread discussions across major Nigerian and international media outlets, including Pulse NG, WeTalkSound, Culture Custodian, Complex, Rolling Stone, and, Billboard. With Update now out, fans worldwide can finally experience Burna Boy’s latest sonic evolution.

Following a record-breaking year that saw him sell out stadiums across the world, including the London Stadium and Paris’ Accor Arena, Burna Boy continues to push boundaries with Update. This release marks another milestone in his No Sign of Weakness era, reinforcing his dominance on the global music stage.

