Share

An alleged family member of Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy has slammed the singer over a $30,000 gift to Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged younger brother.

New Telegraph recalls that during the verbal exchange between celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and Burna Boy, a man who claimed to be the family member of Cubana Chief Priest had appealed to the Grammy award-winning artist for financial assistance.

This has however prompted Burna Boy to gift a sum of $30,000 to the man claiming to be Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged brother, amid their social media brawl.

Following this development, a man claiming to be Burna Boy’s relative has called out the singer for neglecting his family financially.

READ ALSO:

The man revealed that Burna Boy has never gifted his family relatives money, claiming that his mother occasionally shares money with them.

He said: “You have never given your family members money It’s only your mum who comes around and shares money for us sometimes “.

The man expressed readiness to continue the social media brawl with Burna Boy, stating he is unfazed regardless.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: