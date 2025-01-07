New Telegraph

January 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Burna Boy Relative…

Burna Boy Relative Berates Singer Over $30k To Chief Priest’s Alleged Brother

An alleged family member of Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy has slammed the singer over a $30,000 gift to Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged younger brother.

New Telegraph recalls that during the verbal exchange between celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and Burna Boy, a man who claimed to be the family member of Cubana Chief Priest had appealed to the Grammy award-winning artist for financial assistance.

This has however prompted Burna Boy to gift a sum of $30,000 to the man claiming to be Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged brother, amid their social media brawl.

Following this development, a man claiming to be Burna Boy’s relative has called out the singer for neglecting his family financially.

READ ALSO:

The man revealed that Burna Boy has never gifted his family relatives money, claiming that his mother occasionally shares money with them.

He said: “You have never given your family members money It’s only your mum who comes around and shares money for us sometimes “.

The man expressed readiness to continue the social media brawl with Burna Boy, stating he is unfazed regardless.

Watch the video below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

VeryDarkMan Reacts To Prophet Jeremiah’s Claims Of Hearing God In A Jet
Read Next

Oyedele Speaks On Misinterpretation Of Tax Reform Bills
Share
Copy Link
×