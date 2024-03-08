New Telegraph

Burna Boy Reacts to Video of Him Doning Davido’s 30BG Chain

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has responded to the viral video showing him wearing Davido’s 30BG chain before attaining fame. The revelation came after Jaywon criticized Burna Boy during an interview with Teju Babyface, recounting how Davido had gifted Burna Boy the 30BG chain to inspire him and contribute to his career.

Reacting to this, Burna Boy took to social media to address the situation, assuring fans that he would discuss the “audio chain” and other matters in due course. He however, added that he wants the money owed him by Coko Bar to expire first before delving into the topic. “U see me dey smile nor mean say I dey smile o. Eyin fans mi, dey play.

“No worry Ropo don give me some kind Meters say make I Omilele. Zero cooking till the money expires,” Burna Boy wrote. “We go still visit the audio chain and many more. No worry make @Cokobar money expire first.”

A Tribe Called Judah Ends Cinema Run With N1.4 Billion
MAN to FG: Deploy Part of N8trn Subsidy Savings to Manufacturing Sector