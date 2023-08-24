Burna Boy Reacts To Net Worth Report Of $22m (Video)

Grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa, better known as Burna Boy has reacted to a Google report that set his net worth at 22 million dollars.

Reacting to the report in a recent interview, the 32-year-old singer hints at his real net worth.

The host of the programme informed Burna Boy that his net worth on Google search was 22 million dollars, probing further, he asked Burna Boy whether the search result is accurate or not.

Responding, the singer burst out laughing at this revelation. He continued this way for several seconds before commenting on the issue.

According to the sensational singer, he prefers them to think of his worth that way, but their result is way off.

Although, he didn’t indicate whether they had staked it too high or too low.

But it could be recalled that the superstar iconic singer, had splashed millions to buy two exotic cars at once last year in December for the festivities.

Watch the video below: