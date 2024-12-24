Burna Boy Reacts To Criticism Over Speed Darlington’s Arrest

Share

Grammy award-winning artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has finally addressed social media criticism stemming from the arrest of collegue, Speed Darlington.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was released on bail following his arrest during a performance in Owerri, Imo State.

However, Speed Darlington was granted bail, as announced by renowned lawyer, Stanley Alieke, in a recent Instagram post.

Following the rapper’s release on bail after a three-week detention, many have taken to their social media page to slam Burna Boy, which prompted him to react in his latest Instagram post.

Burna Boy, however, shared his thoughts on the backlash surrounding Speed Darlington’s controversy.

According to Burna Boy, while people freely share their opinions, nobody is held accountable, but whenever he reacts, it becomes a ‘nuclear disaster’.

Furthermore, he noted that people are fortunate he has a lot to lose now, implying that, otherwise, many would face severe consequences.

He said, “When they talk, nobody cares, but when I react, it’s a Nuclear disaster. Y’all don’t know how lucky you are that I have too much to lose now.

“Walahi a lot of you would not be here any more. Anyway, make I just go buy another thing relax”.

