June 8, 2023
Burna Boy Reacts To BNXN Question About His Source Of Wealth (Video)

Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy, has replied to his colleague, BNXN, who questioned his source of wealth.

With the video making the rounds on the internet, it could be seen as BNXN expressed admiration for Burna Boy’s luxurious car, questioning him if he performed a ritual to afford his expensive car.

Sharing the video on Snapchat, BNXN, asked Burna Boy, “As in when you’re not doing rituals, are you whining me, you go open school.”

In response, Burna Boy smiled and said “Kanayo O Kanayo” is the secret to his wealth.

However, Kanayo O Kanayo is the nickname of a veteran Nigerian actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, who is known for playing the role of a stereotypical money ritualist.

In reaction to Burna Boy’s response, BNXN who shared the video on his Snapchat captioned it with, “Haha, my dad fr” and added a love emoji.

Over the past few years, Burna Boy, the “Onyeka” ‘crooner’ has demonstrated his love for expensive cars.

Burna Boy’s collection of cars includes a 2022 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ ($867,500), two Rolls Royce Dawn worth $350,000 each ($700,000), a 2017 Bentley Continental GT ($270,000), a 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia ($230,000), a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 ($228,000), and a Range Rover Autobiography ($167,000).

He’s also known as one of the richest singers in the industry.

