Burna Boy Reacts To Alleged Failed Lamborghini Promise

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has responded to the ongoing controversy involving his alleged failed promise of a Lamborghini to his estranged love interest, Sophia Egbueje.

The drama began when a leaked voice note surfaced online, in which Sophia allegedly claimed that Burna Boy had promised to buy her a Lamborghini but failed to do so after their intimate encounter.

In the voice recording, Sophia claimed that after Burna Boy refused to fulfill his promise, she blocked him and never spoke about it again until the leaked conversation reignited the issue.

In reaction to the viral allegations, Burna Boy took to his Instagram story to mock Sophia while announcing his arrival in Kenya.

In a playful tone, he sang, “I have reached Kenya mehn. No, do, I told you. If you don’t get me, forget about it. I didn’t buy Lambo, is that why you’re shouting?”

His response has since sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some praising his humour while others criticized him for making light of the situation.

