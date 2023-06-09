Burna Boy Reacts As Davido Called Him ‘New Cat’

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy, has broken his silence after his colleague, Davido referred to him as a new cat.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido on Thursday night sparked an uproar after he called the likes of Burna Boy, Fireboy Dml, Rema, Mayorkun and Asake the ‘new cats’

According to him, Wizkid and himself had paved the way for the new cats in the Afrobeat music industry.

Reacting to Davido’s statement, Burna Boy who shared a new post via his Instagram page noted that his goal is to leave an impact for eternity.

He wrote, “Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream. We’re Leaving An Impact For Eternity. Love, Damini”,

Reacting to this, many took to his comment section to react:

Hyke_ray said: “New Cat with Grammy. Older Cat never gets one nomination.”

Benzfund wrote: “Person wey never win Grammy Award called u upcoming cat.”

Jamalmorgan_ said: “New cat don use 90k capacity choke the old cat. Sorry for the disrespect Odogwu.”

Mcpaapcomedian01 said: “DAVIDO NA UR BOSS. But u sef no small.”

R0nami said: “We dey your back.”

Amazingklef reacted: “LIFE: Leaving an impact for eternity. Day ones only.”

Miamiprince199 added: “Odugwu you get level no worry. Make that one Dey there they claim cat.”

Dlaworldmedia said: “Biggest show by ANY African artist. Now making you one of the biggest Artists in the world. The UK is the 3rd biggest music market in the world; Stadiums historically in the UK are done by The Rod stewards. Elton Johns, Cold Plays, Michael Jackson and so on… what you have done as an artist and African man is for the history books and future tales that can never be denied. We’re all proud of you Burna.”

