Burna Boy Reacts After Burkina Faso Leader Reject His Free Show Offer

Burna Boy has slammed critics mocking him over this perceived embarrassment.

He said: “i said I wanted to do a free show in Burkina Faso and I got a lot of Positivity but at the same time, surprisingly some Morons said a lot of «unbelievably negative shit that had me in shock.

READ ALSO:

1. I’m sorry but YOU are not qualified to even speak my name If your only contribution to this world is typing dumb comments or Talking into yourc -ap Ringlight and Phone.

2. How can you tell me what to do for any part of my home “AFRICA” when

Nobody in the history of your Family tree has done anything significant or even at all for any part of Africa or even planet earth as a whole.

3. I have nothing to gain from anybody and I don’t owe anyone anything but that never stopped me from doing the great work ido , my integrity is unquestionable. therefore burn in hell if you said anything negative”

See post below;