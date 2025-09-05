Burna Boy, On Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Global music sensation, Burna Boy, has partnered with Swiss sportswear brand, On, in a multi-year collaboration that merges sport, culture, and creativity.

This partnership aligns with On’s mission to ignite the human spirit through movement, reflecting Burna Boy’s own ethos of connecting music, sport, community, and culture.

As the newly appointed Clubhouse President, Burna Boy will play a symbolic role in On’s growing tennis universe. His involvement will help shape the brand’s creative direction, reflecting his passion for music, sport, and community.

“For me, everything I do comes from the same place: music, sport, community, and culture. It’s all connected,” said Burna Boy. “On gets that. Our partnership is about shaking things up and creating new energy in the world of sports.”

The partnership was announced through a visually striking short film showcasing Burna Boy’s bold aesthetic and On’s Swiss roots. Directed by Rollo Jackson, the film reimagines tennis as a vibrant, culture-forward space.

With this collaboration, Burna Boy and On aim to create inspiring and innovative content that pushes boundaries in sports and music.

On is a Swiss sportswear brand founded in 2010 with a mission to ignite the human spirit through movement. Known for industry-disrupting innovations like CloudTec and LightSpray,

On delivers high-performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for running, outdoor activities, training, and tennis. Present in over 80 countries, On engages with a digital community on inspiring humans to explore, discover, and Dream On.