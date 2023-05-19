Burna Boy: No Regret Leaving Football For Music

Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy, has revealed why he left football to pursue a career in music. In an interview with Nigerian-British presenter, Julie Adenuga, the singer said he was skilled at playing football and particularly excelled at goalkeeping. He said he, however, left football because he didn’t feel a sense of importance in his role as a goalkeeper.

“I love football. I was good at playing football but the wickedest thing was that I was good at goalkeeping. That’s why I just stopped because goalkeeping was dead,” he said. “I didn’t feel so important. I just didn’t feel like I was needed like that. I felt like without me the team will still be alright. I don’t want to spend my life like that.”

The megastar was recently announced as one of the headliners for the 2023 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final kick-off show. This season’s final will be held at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 23. Speaking ahead of the UCL final, Burna Boy said: “As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! “That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final.

Music and football are the ultimate combinations, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. “The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!” The achievement came a few weeks af- ter he co-headlined the 2023 NBA All-Stars Weekend game in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA alongside Tems and Rema.