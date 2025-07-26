Burna Boy Never Kicked Me, Waje Out Of Studio –Omawumi

Nigerian songstress, Omawumi has refuted a claim made by Timaya that Burna Boy once ordered her and fellow artiste Waje out of a studio for doubting his talent.

In December 2024, Timaya claimed that Burna Boy had asked the two songstresses to leave a recording session after they expressed skepticism about his prediction of his future success.

However, in a recent interview, Omawumi clarified that the incident never happened.

The ‘Bottom Belle’ hitmaker expressed disappointment in Timaya for making such claims, especially given their long-standing friendship.

She questioned why he felt the need to involve her in the story and emphasised the importance of mutual respect in the industry.

“That never happened and what pains me about the matter is that I and Timaya have been friends for years. Timaya is separate from Burna Boy and everybody accords each other respect. I am very big on respect and that is why I reciprocate,” she said.

“I do not like to disrespect people so I do not get disrespected back. First I was irritated by the fact that he was trying to make a point and had to bring my name into it, why? If we think about it, Timaya has found himself in such situations a couple of times.

“But I would not reveal such because I am trying to release music or I want to refer to someone that way.”

Omawumi also noted that Burna Boy has always shown her respect whenever they meet.

“Meanwhile, have you ever heard Burna Boy say such before? Anytime we meet, he always accords us respect and greets us well. So what makes Timaya feel that he can say such a thing? I was very irritated by him and I contemplated responding to him,” she added.