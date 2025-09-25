Burna Boy Names Okocha, Ronaldinho, Osimhen Football GOATs

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has stirred conversations in the football world with his bold choice of the Greatest Players Of All Time (GOAT).

Appearing on GOAT Talk, a YouTube series by Complex where celebrities debate the best and worst across various topics, Burna Boy was asked to name his three Greatest of All Time in Football.

Surprisingly, the singer left out football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who, between them, have won a record 13 Ballon d’Or titles.

Instead, Burna Boy selected Nigeria’s Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, and current Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as his personal top three.

While Okocha and Ronaldinho, both known for their extraordinary flair and skills, once shared the pitch at Paris Saint-Germain, Burna Boy’s choice of Osimhen highlights his support for the new generation of Nigerian football talent.

His unusual picks have already sparked mixed reactions among fans, with many linking his choices to national pride and admiration for skilful play.

Regardless of the debate, Burna Boy’s GOAT list has added a fresh twist to the long-running conversation about the greatest players to ever play the game.