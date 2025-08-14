Burna Boy Marks 5th Anniversary Of ‘Twice As Tall’

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as “Burna Boy”, has announced the celebration of the fifth anniversary of his Grammy-winning album, “Twice As Tall”, a project widely regarded as a milestone in African music.

Released on August 14, 2020, “Twice As Tall” propelled Burna Boy to new international heights, earning him the Grammy Award for Best Global Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The 15-track album, executive produced by Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, blended African rhythms with global influences, delivering a mix of Afrobeats, reggae, hip hop, and pop sounds.

The project featured collaborations with international and African acts, including Senegalese legend Youssou N’Dour, British rapper Stormzy, American hip-hop group Naughty By Nature, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Kenya’s Sauti Sol. Lyrically, Burna Boy tackled themes of African pride, corruption, resilience, and self-empowerment, while also paying homage to Nigerian music icons.

Twice As Tall followed his 2019 album African Giant, which earned a Grammy nomination but lost to Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo. The setback motivated Burna Boy to craft an album that would secure him the award, a goal he achieved the following year.

Five years on, the album continues to be celebrated for its cultural impact and role in pushing Afrobeats further onto the global stage.