Burna Boy Makes History With 11 Plaques

In a momentous event, Burna Boy, Nigeria’s globally acclaimed music sensation, has set a historic record by receiving an unprecedented 11 plaques for the consumption of his music in Nigeria, bestowed by Turntable charts.

This remarkable achievement was celebrated at an exclusive private party in Lagos, characterised by the urban flair of a true city boy. The artist’s groundbreaking accomplishment is not only a testament to his musical prowess but also a testament to the vibrant music industry in Nigeria.

The certificates presented to him were; “Love Damini”- 5x Platinum (Highest certified album in Nigerian history), Sungba (Remix) -4x Platinum (highest certified single in Nigerian history), Last Last-3x Platinum, Common Person – 3x Platinum, For My Hand -2x Platinum, It’s Plenty -2x Platinum, B. D’or -Platinum, Second Sermon (Remix) -Platinum, I Told Them- Platinum, Different Size- Platinum and Alone-Gold

This unprecedented feat not only showcases Burna Boy’s exceptional talent but also highlights the unparalleled growth of the Nigerian music industry. His achievements resonate globally, emphasising the rich musical culture that Nigeria has to offer.

Burna Boy’s relentless dedication to his craft, combined with the unwavering support of his fans, continue to raise the profile of Nigerian music on the international platform. As we mark this historic feat, we eagerly anticipate even greater milestones in Burna Boy’s musical odyssey, inspiring artists and music enthusiasts worldwide.