Burna Boy Makes History As First Nigerian With Five Projects On Billboard 200

Burna Boy has officially made history as the first Nigerian artist to have five separate projects appear on the Billboard 200 album chart, further cementing his place as a global Afrobeats powerhouse.

His latest and 8th studio album, “No Sign of Weakness,” debuted at No. 200 on the chart after selling 8.8K units in the United States during its opening week. This achievement marks his fifth entry on the Billboard 200 and continues a remarkable run of US chart success for the Grammy-winning star.

READ ALSO:

All of Burna Boy’s previous albums including Outside, African Giant, Twice As Tall, and Love, Damini have also charted on the Billboard 200, highlighting his consistent growth and appeal to a global audience. This record not only puts him in a league of his own among Nigerian artists but also reflects the unstoppable rise of Afrobeats on the world stage.

In addition to his Billboard triumphs, Burna Boy recently secured his third RIAA platinum plaque with the hit single On The Low, joining the ranks of YE and Last Last as certified hits in the United States.

“No Sign of Weakness” showcases Burna’s ability to transcend genres, featuring collaborations with global heavyweights like Mick Jagger, Travis Scott, Shaboozey, and Stromae. The album continues to build buzz as he prepares for a major North American tour, with performances scheduled in key US cities.