New Telegraph

December 3, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 3, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Burna Boy Makes…

Burna Boy Makes Bold Declaration On Superiority Amid Speed Darlington’s Arrest

Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu,  better known as Burna Boy has made a bold declaration of superiority.

Burna Boy’s claim comes after Speed Darlington’s arrest, over contentious comments regarding Burna Boy’s Grammy win and involvement with embattled American rapper, Diddy Combs.

In a post via his Instagram story, Burna Boy made a bold declaration, simply saying, “I am the most superior”.

READ ALSO:

However, Burna Boy didn’t lay emphasis on his bold declaration, but many have inferred that it pertains to music supremacy.

New Telegraph reports that Burna Boy has achieved groundbreaking success as the first Nigerian artist to win a Grammy Award, and has also topped the UK charts.

See the post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Embrace Power Of Technology, Mahmoud Tells Filmmakers
Read Next

Shehu Sani Reacts To Recovery Of 753 Duplexes, Says Nigeria Was Mismanaged
Share
Copy Link
×