Grammy Award-winning singer Damini Ogbulu, better known as Burna Boy, has stirred controversy on social media during his recent concert in Colorado after ejecting a fan and his girlfriend for appearing to fall asleep while he performed.

In the viral video, the self-acclaimed African Giant, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, abruptly paused his performance to call out the pair seated near the front row.

“We’re doing this because we love you. So when I stand up here and see you over there with your girl sleeping in front of me, it pisses me off,” Burna Boy said.

“Please take her home. Fast. I’m not doing another song until you take her home. Real life.”

The outburst drew a mixed reaction from the audience — some pleaded with the singer to continue, while others urged the couple to leave so the show could go on.

At one point, a fan was heard shouting, “Please, it’s my birthday!” in an attempt to pacify the artist.

Despite the pleas, Burna Boy stood firm, declaring, “Walahi, I’m not doing another song till you go home.” The couple reportedly remained seated for a short time before security escorted them out of the venue.

The clip has since gone viral, igniting debate across social media. While some fans supported Burna Boy’s demand for energy and respect during his live shows, others criticised his reaction as overly harsh.

The singer, known for his fiery stage presence and high performance standards, has previously confronted concertgoers for perceived disrespect during his shows.