Burna Boy, Katy Perry set to dazzle at Le Paris Gala

Grammy superstar Burna Boy continues to maintain his status as a cultural icon with his recent nomination for ‘World Artist of the Year’ at the 12th Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event, set to take place on March 17, 2025, celebrates the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2024. This recognition places fellow artist Central Cee, Tems, Tyla, and YG Marley, in the company of him further affirming his influence on the global music stage.

Adding to the excitement, Burna Boy will take his global impact to another level as he performs at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025, an exceptional charity event set to take place at Paris La Défense Arena tomorrow, January 23, 2025. For its third edition, the gala will feature a stellar lineup of international stars, including Katy Perry, Gims, John Legend, Rosé, J-Hope, G-Dragon, and more.

As one of the most streamed and celebrated artists in 2024, this nomination and performance not only highlights his achievements but also shines a spotlight on the rich musical heritage of Africa.

