Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has openly declared Burna Boy as the number one artist in Nigeria at the moment.

The African Queen crooner, who has been one of the pioneers of Afrobeats on the global stage, praised Burna Boy for his dominance and consistency, describing him as the leader and “Senior” of today’s generation of Nigerian artists.

Speaking in a recent interview with Urban FM, Enugu, 2Face explained that while he admires many other artists, Burna Boy stands out as his personal number one.

He said, “On a personal level, Burna Boy is my number one. Although I still have other artists that I admire. But personally, as an artist, Burna Boy is my number one right now. Among all the others I am referring to, he is the senior.”

“There are still other ones that are coming up behind him that I see going to the same level.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that Burna Boy, who is often referred to as the African Giant, has consistently dominated the Nigerian and global music scenes with his hit songs, sold-out concerts, and international awards, including a Grammy.

2Face’s endorsement further cements Burna Boy’s reputation as one of the most influential African artists of this generation.