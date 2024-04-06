Burna Boy Is Fake, Lacks Integrity – Shade Ladipo

Prominent media personality, Shade Ladipo has said Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy lacks integrity as she revealed her plans to drag the singer through the trenches.

The On-Air Personality who recently got engaged gave her reasons while featuring on the Bants and Boujee podcast hosted by Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe.

Speaking in the interview, Ladipo noted that she will drag Burna Boy through the trenches because of who he is.

She also claimed that the Afrobeats superstar is a fake artist who lacks integrity.

The 41-year-old Canadian woman made a mockery of his wealth, noting that what trumps over money is integrity and having it is more important than cash.

She said, “I will drag Burna Boy through the trenches. He is a fake. Burna Boy has no integrity. Are you kidding me?

“What is money? Integrity is more important than money. That is why I’m a big fan of Wizkid and Davido.”

