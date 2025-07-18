Burna Boy: I’m Not Ready To Start A Family Yet

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has revealed the challenge preventing him from settling down and starting a family.

During a recent interview on The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show, the 34-year-old singer admitted that while having a family is his “main goal,” his demanding career makes it impossible at the moment.

He emphasised his desire to be a hands-on father, just like his own dad, and hopes to begin that chapter of his life when he can step away from music for a while.

“Having a family is my main goal, but it’s not achievable for me right now because I don’t want to do it while constantly on the road,” he said.

“It’s something I want to pursue when I can take a break from music, but I’m not at that point yet, where I can take, say, four years off and be present, go to my children’s school, and do the kind of things my father did for me.

“Until I’m sure I can do those things. My father wasn’t rich, but he was there. Now imagine my kids saying, ‘He was rich, but he wasn’t around.’ I want to give better than I got.”

The singer comes from a close-knit family of five, including his two siblings — Nissi and Romani.

His mother Bose Ogulu doubles as his manager, while Romani serves as the creative director and leads operations at his label Spaceship Collect.