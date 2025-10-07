The highly anticipated Pan-African crime thriller 3 Cold Dishes premiered to a sold-out audience of 1,757 guests at Indigo, The O2, London, United Kingdom (UK).

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Asurf Oluseyi and produced by Bose Ogulu, Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu, and Osas Ighodaro, the film captivated viewers with its gripping tale of survival, sisterhood, and revenge.

The evening opened with a lively red carpet hosted by Shank Comics and Hakeem, featuring appearances by lead actress Osas Ighodaro, whose poise set the tone for the night, alongside co-stars Fat Toure, Maud Guerard, Ruby Akubueze, Taiwo Adeyemi, Amelie Mbaye, and veteran actor Wale Ojo.

Legendary Congolese musician Awilo Longomba added star power to the event, highlighting the film’s Pan-African spirit.

Other notable attendees included Hakka Da Host, Nissi, Boma Akpore, Yvonne Jegede, KC Obiajulu, and several influencers, media figures, and industry personalities.

Following the screening, guests engaged in a post-show conversation with Burna Boy, Nissi Ogulu, Namix, Ronami Ogulu, and director Asurf Oluseyi, moderated by Dr Suzaan McLean. The night concluded with an exclusive VIP reception.

Set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire, 3 Cold Dishes takes audiences on a bold cinematic journey exploring the dark realities of sex trafficking and the unyielding quest for justice.

The production unites a diverse Pan-African cast and crew, reaffirming the strength and creativity of African cinema.

3 Cold Dishes opens to the public on November 7, 2025, in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Cameroon, and the UK, and on November 28 across Francophone countries and other parts of the world.