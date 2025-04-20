Burna Boy Gifts Portable N20m For Defeating Speed Darlington In Boxing Match

Share

Grammy-award winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has gifted Portable N20 million to celebrate his victory for defeating Speed Darlington in the celebrity boxing match.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the ‘Zazuu’ crooner won Speed Darlington in the Rings’ title after Speed Darlington failed to show up for the 2nd round after breaking his arm during the first round.

To celebrate Portable’s victory, Burna Boy who has been at loggerheads with Speed Darlington, gifted him N20 million.

Portable who took to his Instagram story on Saturday hours after the match wrote, “20 million from @burnaboygram.

“If you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu?

God bless your family.”

