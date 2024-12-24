Share

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has gifted his aide, King Manny a brand new 2024 Tesla Cyber Truck.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen as the car was presented to King Manny in appreciation for the holidays.

His colleagues hailed and fawned over the car as they praised King Manny as the owner of the dopest car in Lagos.

Reaction trailing this post:

@kobbysplit said: “What’s with Africans and putting plastic rubbers on car seats? We know Tesla does not ship with these rubbers. What’s the need for it?”

@officialdahmzey remarked: “The other guy buy am dey use as him be see say shanks get am he no gree drive am now Burna done buy am give person em just dey show this other guy pepper emi omo baba olowo ”

@cute_visual commented: “Bunch of grown men surrounding a car looks weird to me honestly”

@hunchodhussla said: “No African musician get funds to reach ODG quote me anywhere I mount gidigba”

@southside__leo commented: “Of all the artist’s way buy Telsa trucks this year

Burna chose to buy it for his BOY”

@lifesgood1212 opined: “Na Davido una dey use rub ham: it’s sad ”

Watch the video below:

